Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

