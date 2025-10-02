Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

