West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 712.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,462,589,000 after buying an additional 2,225,186 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after buying an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $717.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $753.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,570,329 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

