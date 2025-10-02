Western Financial Corp CA Acquires 38 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $310.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.22 and its 200 day moving average is $273.45. The stock has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

