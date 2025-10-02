Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 394.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.