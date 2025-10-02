Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ZBRA opened at $291.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.95.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.