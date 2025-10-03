10,350 Shares in KeyCorp $KEY Purchased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -1,171.43%.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,102 shares of company stock worth $3,299,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

