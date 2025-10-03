11,795 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 319.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 224.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of XRAY opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -13.50%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

