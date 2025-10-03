1,589 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 511.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NRG Energy
In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NRG Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NRG stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NRG Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
NRG Energy Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
