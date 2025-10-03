1,798 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,413,000 after buying an additional 4,946,101 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,200,000 after buying an additional 1,509,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $122,043,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,080,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $138,081,000 after buying an additional 700,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,392,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,944,000 after buying an additional 246,648 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $6,789,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

