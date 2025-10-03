2,069 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 728.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $101.87 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

