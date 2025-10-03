336 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 336 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $925.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Shares of META opened at $727.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $753.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total transaction of $384,838.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,120,428. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,666.72. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

