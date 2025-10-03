3,383 Shares in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 7.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 4.2% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 15.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $68.45 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.81.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 239.47%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

