4,982 Shares in General Mills, Inc. $GIS Purchased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 14.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 39.2% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 23.3% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $73.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.