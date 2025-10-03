5,186 Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,895.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Shinhan Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.