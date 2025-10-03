5,186 Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,895.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Shinhan Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Shinhan Financial Group Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.