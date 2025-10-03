890 Shares in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF $GXG Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,173,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000.

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Trading Down 0.6%

GXG stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.88. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

About Global X MSCI Colombia ETF

The Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Colombia Select 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks an index of large-, mid, and small-cap Colombian companies. GXG was launched on Feb 5, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

