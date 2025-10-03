AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

