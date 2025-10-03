ACT Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,842,622 shares of company stock worth $4,731,205,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $222.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

