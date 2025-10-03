Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in September

Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ageas Stock Performance
Shares of Ageas stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. Ageas has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $73.61.
Ageas Company Profile
