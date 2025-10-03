Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 294.0% in September

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,933,300 shares, a growth of 294.0% from the August 31st total of 490,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance
Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aker Carbon Capture ASA
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.