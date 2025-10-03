Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 294.0% in September

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,933,300 shares, a growth of 294.0% from the August 31st total of 490,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

