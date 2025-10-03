Albion Financial Group UT Has $33.82 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.18 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

