Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,300 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the August 31st total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Allianz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.53 billion. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
