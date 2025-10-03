Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,300 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the August 31st total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Allianz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Allianz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Report on Allianz

Allianz Trading Down 0.4%

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $42.51 on Friday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.53 billion. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.