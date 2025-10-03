Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Short Interest Update

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

Altex Industries Stock Performance

Altex Industries stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.20. Altex Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Altex Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.