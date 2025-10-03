Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Short Interest Update

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altex Industries Stock Performance
Altex Industries stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.20. Altex Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.
Altex Industries Company Profile
