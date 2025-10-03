Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ambu A/S Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.83. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $229.16 million for the quarter.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

