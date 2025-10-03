Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 174.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 95,314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Amcor by 51.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 464,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 158,082 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 54,855.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 603,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Amcor Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

