American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.59. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 73,128 shares trading hands.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.27.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

