Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 550,900 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the August 31st total of 1,460,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $313.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.89. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 8.74%.The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 569.0%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

