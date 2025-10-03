Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.93.

APO stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.11.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

