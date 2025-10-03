Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ares Capital worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $877,203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $14,766,000. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after buying an additional 587,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $11,778,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

