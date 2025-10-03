Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arkema Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. Arkema has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that Arkema will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ARKAY. Barclays cut shares of Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arkema to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

