Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,600 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of ASHTY opened at $269.34 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $337.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by ($0.96). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 155.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $1.44. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

