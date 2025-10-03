AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Up 468.4% in September

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,800 shares, a growth of 468.4% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASAAF opened at C$25.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.09. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of C$12.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.