Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Stake Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $320.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

