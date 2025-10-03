Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 584,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

