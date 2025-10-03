Baker Hughes Company $BKR Position Cut by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,068 shares of company stock worth $24,712,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

