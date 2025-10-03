Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.69.
Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.1%
BBWI opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.