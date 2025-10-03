BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. $DSU Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 260,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

