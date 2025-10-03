Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Increased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

