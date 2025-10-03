Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Lifted by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

