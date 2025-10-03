Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4%

Broadcom stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.