Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,023 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,670,904 shares of company stock worth $892,841,241. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $144.55 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $156.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average of $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

