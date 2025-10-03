Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 35 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $203,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 97.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,246.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,386.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,340.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,828.33.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

