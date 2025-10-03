Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 906 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.3%

AEM stock opened at $168.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $171.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

