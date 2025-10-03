Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 112,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.