Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average is $130.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

