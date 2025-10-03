Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,273,000 after acquiring an additional 247,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

