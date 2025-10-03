Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $3,153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 532.3% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. This trade represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $757.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.44.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

