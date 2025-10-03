Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 178 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $160.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.20.

In other news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,874 shares of company stock valued at $42,187,714. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

