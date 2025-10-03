Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 36 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $423.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.