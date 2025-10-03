Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 934 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $343.80 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.41. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

